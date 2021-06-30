APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up approximately 1.0% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $561,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $23,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of WST stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $359.70. 4,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $218.87 and a one year high of $364.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

