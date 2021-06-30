APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 765,137 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 765,137 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.8% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Facebook worth $440,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

FB traded down $2.81 on Wednesday, hitting $349.08. The company had a trading volume of 515,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,828,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.47 and a 1 year high of $358.14. The stock has a market cap of $989.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,245,317 shares of company stock valued at $719,572,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

