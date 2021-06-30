Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) PT Raised to $48.00 at Craig Hallum

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock’s current price.

APOG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

APOG opened at $40.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.22 and a beta of 1.11. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

