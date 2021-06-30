Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $353.48 million, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 958,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 55,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

