Ares Protocol Price Reaches $0.0602 on Top Exchanges (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $3.10 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00045799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00144860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00178910 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,778.33 or 1.00014830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,605,322 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

