Arion Market Cap Tops $34,421.68 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. Arion has a total market cap of $34,421.68 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arion has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00044584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00129952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00169377 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,657.00 or 1.00024888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,191,366 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.