Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (AMNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on July 28th

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of AMNF stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

