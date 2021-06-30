Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in June

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $112.25 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.