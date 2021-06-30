Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0473 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $462,208.81 and $4,753.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,822,005 coins and its circulating supply is 9,777,461 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

