Arthur L. Smith Sells 1,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $451.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.21. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

