Aryacoin (AYA) Market Cap Reaches $3.00 Million

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $19,254.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006894 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000630 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.