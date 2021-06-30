Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Ascendant Resources stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22. Ascendant Resources has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.