Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 62.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,920 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Ashland Global stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.32. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

