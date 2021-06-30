Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $11.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

