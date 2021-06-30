Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.64% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $377,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.47. The stock had a trading volume of 26,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,205. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

