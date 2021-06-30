Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $45,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.36. The company had a trading volume of 38,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,611. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.52 and a one year high of $96.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.84.

