Assetmark Inc. Has $185.57 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,190,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $185,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.96. 69,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,865. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

