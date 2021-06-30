Assetmark Inc. Has $69.19 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,922,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $69,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 39.1% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 26,872 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 102.4% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 308,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 17.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,672 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

KR traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 124,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474,433. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

