Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,369 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $79,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 182,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 118,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $408,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 84,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 95,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.98. The company had a trading volume of 177,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,292. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

