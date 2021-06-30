Assetmark Inc. Sells 253,558 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 253,558 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $124,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 666,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,617,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $224.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.