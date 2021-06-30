Assura (LON:AGR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Assura Plc (LON:AGR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 76.10 ($0.99). Assura shares last traded at GBX 74.80 ($0.98), with a volume of 3,805,021 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGR. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Assura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Get Assura alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.84. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.50 ($26,113.80). Insiders purchased a total of 27,487 shares of company stock worth $2,061,339 over the last ninety days.

About Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.