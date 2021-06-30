ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Up 410.8% in June

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, an increase of 410.8% from the May 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. ATCO has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

