Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Up 214.6% in June

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a growth of 214.6% from the May 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

