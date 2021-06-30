Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.14

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 25565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

AEXAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Atos to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

