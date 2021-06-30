AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

AUOTY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. 134,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,163. AU Optronics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.51.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

