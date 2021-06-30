AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Gap Down to $35.53

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.53, but opened at $34.76. AudioCodes shares last traded at $34.18, with a volume of 3,633 shares.

Several research firms have commented on AUDC. Barclays downgraded AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.55.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AudioCodes by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AudioCodes by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

