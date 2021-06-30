Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ (AUP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

TSE AUP opened at C$16.21 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$11.77 and a one year high of C$26.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 17.60 and a quick ratio of 16.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total transaction of C$85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,109,836.24.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

