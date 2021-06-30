Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,800 shares, an increase of 107.8% from the May 31st total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.5 days.
Shares of AUTLF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81. Austal has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $2.58.
Austal Company Profile
