Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,800 shares, an increase of 107.8% from the May 31st total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.5 days.

Shares of AUTLF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81. Austal has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

