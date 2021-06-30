Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Update

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 114.6% from the May 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANZBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.533 per share. This is a boost from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.89%.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.