Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will post sales of $310,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350,000.00 and the lowest is $290,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.59 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUTL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

AUTL stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. 1,900,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,162. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.70. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 75,626 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 320,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

