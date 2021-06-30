AvalonBay Communities Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 13,356 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,598% compared to the average daily volume of 495 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after acquiring an additional 202,588 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.2% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 19,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $210.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $216.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.