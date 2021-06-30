Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,220 Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,538 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,902,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 246,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,675 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,598,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYH opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.11.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

