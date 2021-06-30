Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 20,778 Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

Presidio Property Trust Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

