Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 70.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 681,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 17.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 168,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems by 51.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 286,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,817,000 after acquiring an additional 97,775 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Veeva Systems by 92.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 71,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 34,305 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $320.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 126.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.34. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.80 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

