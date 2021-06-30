Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $1,003,870.08 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AVTR stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

