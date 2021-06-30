Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 54,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,529. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $25.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.38 and a beta of 2.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDMO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

