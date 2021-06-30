Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDMO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. 2,182,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,316. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -854.72 and a beta of 2.22.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,970,000 after buying an additional 321,838 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,430 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 93.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 493,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 126,008 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

