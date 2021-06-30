Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Down 8.8% on Insider Selling

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s share price traded down 8.8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.69. 1,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 309,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Specifically, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720 in the last 90 days. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a market cap of $860.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.56.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 82.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 168,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

