B. Riley Comments on Entera Bio Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entera Bio in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ENTX opened at $5.78 on Monday. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $136.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entera Bio by 2.9% during the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

