B. Riley Downgrades Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.30. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.34.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vaxart by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vaxart by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

