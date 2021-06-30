Baader Bank Reiterates “€127.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €127.00 ($149.41) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZAL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.61 ($121.90).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €102.45 ($120.53) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €90.82. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

