BackPacker Coin Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (BPC)

BackPacker Coin (CURRENCY:BPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. BackPacker Coin has a market cap of $979,344.24 and $46,239.00 worth of BackPacker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BackPacker Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One BackPacker Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.53 or 0.00391742 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000552 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

