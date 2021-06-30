Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 157.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $174.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.64. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $113.91 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.33.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

