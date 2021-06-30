Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,433 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITB. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 205,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,342,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,006,000.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.94.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

