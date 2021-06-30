Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 42,826 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.16.

