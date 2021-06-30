Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,259 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

