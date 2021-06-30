Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

YETI opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.44. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $95.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.64.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. YETI’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

