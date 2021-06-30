Banco Bradesco S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

BBDO opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

