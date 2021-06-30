Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Plans Dividend of $2.35 (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.3533 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Bank of Communications stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Bank of Communications has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.38.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Communications will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.