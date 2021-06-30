Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 1850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.3533 per share. This represents a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bank of Communications’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCMXY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.38.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

